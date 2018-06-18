Despite reviews, Jack Ma says optimistic about Malaysia’s bilateral trade approach with China

Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma said today that he has confidence in Malaysia-China bilateral trade partnership despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to review some of the republic’s projects here. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma said today that he has confidence in Malaysia-China bilateral trade partnership despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to review some of the republic’s projects here.

He said such reviews were good and necessary to rectify problems.

“Before I came here, people said a lot of words about China-Malaysia relationship and the business community, and I said, just like 20 years ago, many people worried about the internet. Many people worried about this, worried about that. I think worrying never solves problems.

“I’m very confident in Malaysia, I’m very confident in China. I’m very confident in Malaysia-China relationship, and very confident in the China business community.

“People say there are going to be reviews. So what? We, our company has reviews every quarter. We do reviews all the time to check what is right, what is wrong. But as long as we believe in the future, as long as we believe in the partnership, as long as we believe that we could work together to solve our problems,” Ma said, in his speech at opening of his company’s new office here.

Ma also expressed confidence that Putrajaya would continue its policy to being open to foreign investments.

Recently, China’s Global Times, a state-run tabloid, warned Dr Mahathir that his decision to review some projects had damaged the interests of Chinese companies, they had the right to seek compensation, AFP reported.

“The Chinese government will also take concrete measures to safeguard the interests and rights of Chinese enterprises,” the editorial said.

Dr Mahathir revived his ‘Look East Policy’, with a keen focus on Japan, after taking over the government.

During a press conference with the Japan National Press Club, Dr Mahathir said that his administration would be “friendly’ with China, but does not want to be “indebted” to the republic.