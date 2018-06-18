Bursa continues downtrend to mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 552 to 244, while 312 counters remained unchanged, 803 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to mid-afternoon today, mainly dragged down by selling spotted in blue chips led by Axiata.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 16.19 points to 1,745.59, after opening 16.20 points weaker at 1,745.58 against last Thursday’s close of 1,761.78.

The market was traded half-day on Thursday and closed on Friday for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 552 to 244, while 312 counters remained unchanged, 803 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

For the heavyweights, Axiata lost 29 sen to RM4.48, Tenaga gave up 20 sen to RM14.30, Sime Darby fell 12 sen to RM2.48, Hong Leong Bank slid 36 sen to RM18.68 and KLK was 64 sen lower at RM24.30.

Among actives, Kretam eased 19 sen to 50.5 sen, Sapura dropped 2.5 sen to 62.5 sen, while IRIS Corp gained two sen to 15.5 sen, Barakah added one sen to 18.5 sen and Cuscapi was half-a-sen better at 24.5 sen.

Bursa Malaysia said shares of Kretam has been suspended for the rest of the day, as the last done price of the approved securities dropped more than 15 sen or 15 per cent from the reference price.

“The proprietary day traders (PDT) and intraday short selling (IDSS) activities will only be enabled on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 8.30 am,” it said.

On the top losers, KLK led the list by easing 64 sen to RM24.30, Petronas Dagangan, dropped 50 sen to RM25.32, Hong Leong Industries was 34 sen easier at RM11.12, Petronas Gas trimmed 18 sen to RM17.32 and Hap Seng Consolidated inched down 17 sen to RM9.72.

The FBM Emas Index shed 99.01 points to 12,279.77, the FBMT100 Index declined 98.30 points to 12,066.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slumped 134.89 points to 12,338.82 and the FBM70 was 69.08 points lower at 14,759.25.

The FBM Ace Index improved 12.50 points to 5,330.82.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dipped 101.50 points to 17,391.34, the Industrial Index lost 19.29 points to 3,145.96 and the Plantation Index was down 100.71 points to 7,681.94. — Bernama