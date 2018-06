In this file photo taken on February 23, 2017 Former Olympic handball player and husband of Spain's Princess Cristina, Inaki Urdangarin leaves the courthouse in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca. — AFP pic

BRIEVA, July 18 — The Spanish king’s brother-in-law was jailed Monday after losing an appeal against a graft conviction, the prison authorities said.

Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of King Felipe’s sister Cristina entered the prison in Brieva, just over 100km north of Madrid at 8am, a spokesman for the facility said.

The former Olympic handball player was sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail in a case which caused uproar in Spain and tainted the royal family’s image. — AFP