Help us improve our English for business’ sake, Vivy Yusof asks

Founder of FashionValet and Muslim lifestyle brand dUCK, Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof, speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Celebrity entrepreneur Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof today asked the government to help local business people improve their proficiency in English.

The founder of FashionValet and Muslim lifestyle brand dUCK believes a better command of the language would boost the self-esteem of local entrepreneurs by increasing their confidence level to pitch and draw investments for their businesses.

She said it was one of the issues she raised during her meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower here.

“During the meeting, we touched on English-speaking proficiency among local entrepreneurs that we came across who were unable to converse well in the language,” she told reporters later.

MORE TO COME