Alibaba announces ‘Malaysia Week' to promote local products in China

Published 9 minutes ago on 18 June 2018

By Yiswaree Palansamy

Alibaba Group will open its first South-east Asian headquarters in Kuala Lumpur with a bang. — AFP pic
KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Digital commerce titan, Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, opened its first South-east Asian headquarters here with a bang, and announcing "Malaysia Week" — an online promotion via its platform, to promote Malaysian products in China.

The special initiative which will run between July 6 till 12 next month, will feature over 50 Malaysian brands, comprising a variety of products.

The must-see, must-eat and must-experience Malaysian products will be promoted, in addition to an array of promotional activities, which will be held during the period.

MORE TO COME

