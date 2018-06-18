Upin Ipin theme park garners interests from Council of Eminent Persons

Managing Director of Les' Copaque Production Burhanuddin Md Radzi says one potential he had hoped to see realised is the construction of a Upin Ipin theme park. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Council of Eminent Person has expressed their interest in Upin and Ipin as it has the potential to be developed into a strong intellectual property, said owner and Managing Director of Les' Copaque Production, Burhanuddin Md Radzi.

Burhanuddin said one of the potential that he had hoped to see it realised was the construction of a Upin Ipin theme park.

“Upin Ipin is very popular this region of Singapore and Indonesia up to the point they would pay to come to visit if we ever build one here.

“The surge of visitors can generate the tourism and hospitality industry, we can provide jobs and sell of merchandises,” he said at Ilham Tower today.

However Burhanuddin said the planned theme park would cost about RM700million to RM1billion and that he currently lacked the funding to progress further.

