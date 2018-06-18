I am a Malaysian citizen without any positions for now, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) is seen with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Menara Yayasan Selangor June 1, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEBERANG PERAI, June 18 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that he does not hold any positions now and won’t take on one for the time being.

The former Permatang Pauh MP, said he wanted to allow those elected under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to perform their duties without interruption.

“My position now is as a Malaysian citizen, I don't have any posts, I am here to support Mahathir and I hope he performs his duty well,” he said in his speech last night at Nurul Izzah Anwar's Hari Raya open house in Permatang Pauh.

Nurul Izzah is the Permatang Pauh MP.

Anwar said he is giving way to other Pakatan Harapan leaders to fulfil their responsibilities in the Cabinet.

He does not deny that one day he will contest in a parliamentary seat without specifying which constituency he will choose to contest in.

“When the time is right, I will contest for a seat but for now, I won't think about it just yet,” he said.

He added that he will wait for Dr Mahathir to hand over when the latter feels it is time and this was when he will take over as the country's prime minister.

For now, Anwar said he will visit a few countries starting from Turkey to share the story of Malaysia's historic general elections which saw a change in government for the first time in over 60 years.

Anwar recently came back from London after he was invited to meet with former United States vice president Al Gore.

“I will go to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also a friend, and I will later visit several other Asian countries including Arab,” he said.

He said he was invited by friends and associates in these countries as they were interested to hear about how Pakatan Harapan had managed to topple the Barisan Nasional government through a democratic process.

“I will talk about this change and how we manage the change in a peaceful manner,” he said.