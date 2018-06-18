Dr M says had good exchange of ideas with Alibaba’s Jack Ma

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Alibaba’s CEO Jack Ma pose for a group picture after a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya June 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he had a good exchange of ideas on various subjects with Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman Jack Ma at their meeting in Putrajaya today.

Dr Mahathir disclosed this in a post uploaded on his official Twitter account, saying “we had a good exchange of ideas on a wide range of subjects”.

The meeting, for about an hour from 9 am, took place at Dr Mahathir’s office in Putrajaya.

Ma is in Malaysia as he is scheduled to open an Alibaba office in Bangsar South, here, later today.

He also reportedly met with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over an informal dinner last night. — Bernama