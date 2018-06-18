Bursa ends morning session in the red

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 13.71 points lower at 1,748.07 from last Thursday’s close of 1,761.78. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red on bearish sentiment, while tracking the weak performance of regional peers.

A dealer said the escalating trade war between the US and China had spooked investors and fuelled a risk-off tone in the markets.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 13.71 points lower at 1,748.07 from last Thursday’s close of 1,761.78.

The index opened 16.20 points weaker at 1,745.58 and moved between 1,735.30 and 1,748.67 throughout the session.

Bursa Malaysia traded half-day on Thursday and was closed on Friday for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

The dealer said investor concerns heightened after US President Donald Trump announced US$50 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports last Friday.

“China, in response, slapped tariffs of US$34 billion on US imports within 24 hours of Trump’s move,” he added.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei dipped 206.59 points or 0.90 per cent to 22,645.16, Singapore’s Straits Times fell 55.63 points or 1.66 per cent to 3,301.10 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 130.68 points or 0.43 per cent to 30,309.49.

For the heavyweights, Maybank lost three sen to RM9.57, Public Bank gave up six sen to RM23.98, Tenaga slid 16 sen to RM14.34, CIMB was down by four sen to RM5.93, while Petronas Chemicals bagged seven sen to RM8.41.

Among actives, Kretam fell 15.5 sen to 54 sen, Sapura eased 1.5 sen to 63.5 sen as IRIS Corp gained two sen to 15.5 sen and Barakah ticked up one sen to 18.5 sen. Cuscapi rose 1.5 sen to 25.5 sen.

Nestle led the list of top losers, easing 60 sen to RM147.40, followed by KLK which trimmed 56 sen to RM24.38, Petronas Dagangan dropped 42 sen to RM25.40, Hong Leong Bank lost 38 sen to RM18.66 and Hong Leong Industries was 34 sen easier at RM11.12.

The FBM Emas Index shed 86.36 points to 12,292.42, the FBMT100 Index declined 85.98 points to 12,078.80, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slumped 118.66 points to 12,355.05, the FBM Ace Index eased 7.24 points to 5,311.08 and the FBM70 was 72.15 points lower at 14,756.18.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 81.03 points to 17,411.80, the Industrial Index lost 15.40 points to 3,149.85 and the Plantation Index was down 66.24 points to 7,716.41. — Bernama