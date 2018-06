Kayakers pass private residential condominiums at Tanjong Rhu in Singapore August 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 18 — Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 7.9 per cent in May from a year earlier, government data showed today.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1,121 units last month, compared with 1,039 units in the same month a year earlier.

The level of sales rose from the revised 732 units sold in the previous month. —Reuters