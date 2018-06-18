Buyers on the rise after GST cut, Hamleys retailer says

GRV Toy Store Sdn Bhd director Mohamed Mustakim Manaf speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The government’s removal of the goods and services tax (GST) have helped increase consumer confidence resulting in more business, according to retailer Mohamed Mustakim Manaf.

The director of GRV Toy Stores Sdn Bhd, the Malaysia and Singapore franchise holder for Hamleys —the world’s oldest and largest toy store — said his number of customers have grown since June 1, after the unpopular 6 per cent consumption tax was axed.

“Since the GST have gone zero-rated, we have seen more shoppers visiting shopping malls and our numbers have increased, attributed to the improved general consumer sentiment,” he told reporters after a closed door meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower here today.

But Mustakim said he also supports the proposal by Datuk Wira Ameer Ali Mydin from the Bumiputera Retailers Organisation to lower the sales and services tax (SST) when it it brought back in September to replace the GST.

He suggested capping it at 3 or 4 per cent.

MORE TO COME