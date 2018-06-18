Man shoots dead fellow hunter after mistaking him for boar

Police said the suspect had been remanded to assist in the investigation under the Penal Code and Firearms Act. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 18 — The police have arrested a man who claimed to have accidentally shot dead a fellow hunter in the Sg Engkelut jungle in Pakan, Sarikei, yesterday after mistaking him for a wild boar.

The 36-year-old man had shot the 25-year-old friend at about noon after they went their separate ways in the jungle and he spotted what he believed to be a wild boar, Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong Soon Kuai said today.

“Villagers helped to bring the body of the shot man to a longhouse while the other man lodged a report at the nearest police station,” he said in a statement.

Leong said the suspect had been remanded to assist in the investigation under the Penal Code and Firearms Act. — Bernama