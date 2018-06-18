Smooth traffic flow along major highways at 9.30am

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad told Bernama that traffic was reportedly flowing smoothly on the North-South Expressway at that time. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Traffic was reported to be moving smoothly along major highways as at 9.30am today, but the volume is expected to increase in the evening as people begin to return to the cities.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad told Bernama that traffic was reportedly flowing smoothly on the North-South Expressway at that time.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was also reported to be moving smoothly along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama