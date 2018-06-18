Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 457 to 183, while 292 counters remained unchanged, 979 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia extended losses to mid-morning today, hampered by continued selling pressure in heavyweights, led by Axiata and Public Bank.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 18.29 points to 1,743.49, after opening 16.20 points weaker at 1,745.58 against last Thursday’s close of 1,761.78.

The market was traded half-day on Thursday and closed on Friday for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 457 to 183, while 292 counters remained unchanged, 979 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 838.83 million shares worth RM635.18 million.

For the heavyweights, Axiata lost 16 sen to RM4.61, Public Bank gave up 32 sen to RM23.72, Tenaga slid 20 sen to RM14.30, Sime Darby down 14 sen to RM2.46 and IHH Healthcare was 10 sen lower at RM6.00.

Among actives, IRIS Corp gained two sen to 15.5 sen, Cuscapi rose one sen to 25 sen, MyEG bagged 1.5 sen to 98 sen, while Kretam fell 23.5 sen to 46 sen and Sapura eased 2.5 sen to 62.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 111.15 points to 12,267.63, the FBMT100 Index declined 111.78 points to 12,053.0, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slumped 133.90 points to 12,3339.81, and the FBM70 was 81.72 points lower at 14,746.61.

The FBM Ace Index added 12.35 points to 5,330.67.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index eased 137.60 points to 17,355.24, the Industrial Index lost 30.01 points to 3,135.24 and the Plantation Index was down 94.88 points to 7,687.77. — Bernama