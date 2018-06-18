Our services centres are self-funded, says MCA man

MCA publicity chief Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker denied that some of the centres closed recently because the BN coalition lost federal power in the 14th general election. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — MCA asserted today that its service centres are financed by its occupants and not the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its publicity chief Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker also denied that some of the centres closed recently because the BN coalition lost federal power in the 14th general election.

“Our political strength has always been our public services, so much that they overshadowed our roles on policy matters and the check and balance within the BN government,” he said in a statement.

He explained that there are three categories of service centres: the ones set up by elected representatives, the ones set up by councillors and aspiring candidates, and the centres in MCA’s division and branch offices.

The MCA religious harmony bureau chairman said the centres set up by elected MPs and assemblymen will close when they are voted out.

The centres by councillors and aspiring candidates, which are funded by the respective leaders, will be closed eventually following the desires of the respective members, he said.

Ti said the service centres in MCA’s branch offices were funded by the respective branches without financial assistance from the party or government while the division service centres were funded partially by MCA headquarters.

“Thus the implication that MCA service centres were closed because of the lack of funds as a result of BN’s loss of power in Putrajaya is incorrect, false and mischievous,” he said.

He said the MCA leadership respected the wishes and decisions of grassroots leaders to close their service centres or to downsize their services as these centres are mainly administered by volunteers.

He said the grassroots leaders were frustrated and disheartened that despite rendering assistance in education and welfare to the public, their services were criticised for its shortcomings, therefore they decided to close their centres.

“In the past and prior to GE14, other parties in particular DAP will direct constituents having problems to MCA on the basis that MCA is in the government,” he said.

He said it is now timely for a role reversal where Pakatan Harapan components should emulate MCA to provide public services to all constituents irrespective of race and political affiliations.

“It is pathetic of DAP to continue to play up MCA’s closure of some service centres in a distorted manner by misrepresenting that MCA has closed down their centre as a result of failure to obtain government funds,” he said.