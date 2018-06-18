Nikkei drops as trade tensions escalate, Osaka quake hits utility stocks

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.0 per cent to 22,635.60 in midmorning trade, after falling to as low as 22,626.07, the lowest point since June 6. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 18 — Japanese stocks fell today morning as an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China stoked concerns about the impact on global demand, triggering a sell-off in stocks such as makers of construction equipment.

Also denting sentiment was a magnitude-6.1 earthquake in Osaka in western Japan today, hitting the shares of utility companies headquartered in the Kansai region.

Kansai Electric dropped 1.5 per cent though it said no irregularities had been detected at the Mihama, Takahama and Ohi nuclear plants after the quake. Osaka Gas stumbled 3.4 per cent.

On the other hand, contractors based in the Kansai region soared on speculation that construction demand will rise after the earthquake.

Asanuma Corp surged 2.6 per cent, Mori-gumi soared 3.1 per cent while Okumura Corp rose 1.6 per cent.

Manufacturers of construction equipment makers such as Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery tumbled 3.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively, while shares that rely on global capital expenditure to sustain demand followed suit.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp dropped 2.9 per cent and Yaskawa Electric skidded 4.9 per cent.

US President Donald Trump unveiled an initial list of strategically important goods that would be subject to a 25 per cent tariff effective July 6, a move China’s Commerce Ministry called “a threat to China’s economic interest and security”.

China issued its own list of US imports subject to tariffs, targeting soybeans, aircraft, cars and chemicals.

“The US is not only after China, it’s after a lot of countries in the world. Investors are worried that the trade war would eventually hit global demand,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Non-ferrous metal stocks also lost ground, with Sumitomo Metal Mining stumbling 3.3 per cent and Mitsubishi Materials shedding 1.9 per cent.

The broader Topix declined 1.1 per cent to 1,769.44. — Reuters