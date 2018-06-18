Tommy Thomas and Lim Kit Siang are inspirations, says Subang Jaya’s Michelle Ng

Michelle Ng, the assemblyman for Subang Jaya, said she has looked up to Thomas and Kit Siang for years. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — One of the “perks” Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman Michelle Ng relishes is the chance to work with two of her idols — Tommy Thomas and Lim Kit Siang.

“Tommy Thomas is a senior lawyer I look up to, I am very pleased he’s been appointed the Attorney General as he is more than competent sure there are some things he must learn for the role, but he is quick in learning and his heart for the country cannot be denied,” she told Malay Mail.

“He is a lawyer with impeccable integrity, Malaysians have no reason to fear that the future of Malaysia is in jeopardy under his care we can know that justice will be served.”

She added that Malaysians’ acceptance of a non-Muslim Attorney General (AG) was proof that the nation is learning to pick people for their performance and capabilities rather than race or religion.

“Malaysia is finally embracing a non-Muslim AG, even in Cabinet we’ve seen the first Sikh minister assume office... Maszlee who had to endure hardship in the beginning because of his Islamic background has pulled through thanks to the new Malaysia,” she said.

“Even with Lim Kit Siang... he’s fought all these years against Umno and BN, yet when given the chance, he declined becoming a minister. This shows his character and who he is as a person.”

On her new role as an assemblyman, Ng said she is proud and grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m very grateful despite being new to politics. I wanted to do 10 years of law before venturing into politics but the opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t say no,” she said.

“Nevertheless, no success can be achieved if it were just me. I have people like Tian Chua and Hannah Yeoh to thank for guiding me through this journey.

“Subang Jaya has been good to me this month, and relationships with the various groups are being established. I want to follow through with what has already been done in Subang Jaya and take it to another level I’ve been working on land and traffic issues, hopefully soon we’ll see improvements,” said Ng.