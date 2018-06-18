Bursa opens lower

On the broader market, losers led gainers 247 to 67, while 164 counters were unchanged, 1,433 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, dragged down by cautious investor sentiment due to potential US-China trade war fears.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 20.61 points lower at 1,741.17 from last Thursday’s close of 1,761.78.

The index opened 16.20 points weaker at 1,745.58.

Volume stood at 120.33 million units valued at RM98.21 million.

In a note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the downtrend on the local bourse followed concerns over the possibility of a US-China trade war which unsettled global stock markets at the end of last week.

The US has unveiled tariffs on US$50 billion in imports from China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank slid four sen to RM9.56, Public Bank declined 34 sen to RM23.70, Petronas Chemicals was 12 sen lower at RM8.22, CIMB inched down five sen to RM5.92, while Tenaga improved four sen to RM14.54.

Among actives, IRIS Corp gained two sen to 15.5 sen, MyEG bagged 1.5 sen to RM98 sen, while Sapura was down by two sen to 63 sen, Fintec Global and PUC each trimmed half-a-sen to nine sen and 19.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 115.64 points to 12,263.14, the FBM Ace Index slid 2.62 points to 5,315.70 and the FBM70 was 89.07 points lower at 14,739.26.

The FBMT100 Index declined 125.33 points to 12,039.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 127.70 points to 12,346.01.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index eased 134.0 points to 17,358.84, the Industrial Index lost 29.57 points to 3,135.68 and the Plantation Index fell 134.96 points to 7,647.69. — Bernama