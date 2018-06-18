Dr M meets Alibaba founder Jack Ma in Putrajaya

Screen capture of the Bernama video showing Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking to Alibaba’s CEO Jack Ma in Putrajaya June 18, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad greeted Jack Ma, the co-founder and CEO of online retail giant Alibaba, at his office in Putrajaya this morning.

National news agency Bernama released a short video clip of their meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors.

According to media reports, the Chinese tycoon whose net worth is estimated at US$43.1 billion, has been keen to meet Dr Mahathir since the latter returned as prime minister after the historic May 9 general election.

Various media reports have speculated that today’s meeting is to discuss the future of the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) in Sepang, Selangor.

The project, conceived under the previous Barisan Nasional government led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was to be the logistics centre for Alibaba in Southeast Asia.

The Pakatan Harapan government led by Dr Mahathir has said it is reviewing all Chinese mega projects initiated under the Najib administration.

Ma is expected to meet with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo this afternoon for the launch of the Alibaba office at Bangsar South.