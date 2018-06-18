Warisan to file eight election petitions, including seats won by Musa and Anifah

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) has ordered his lawyers to file the petitions, which included seats won by his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman and the latter’s brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will file election petitions to challenge Barisan Nasional’s victory in four parliamentary and four state seats in Sabah, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

Shafie, who is now Sabah chief minister, has ordered his lawyers to file the petitions, which included seats won by his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman and the latter’s brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, New Straits Times reported.

Musa won the Sungai Sibuga state seat while Anifah who was formerly the foreign minister, won the Kimanis parliamentary seat in the 14th general election.

Other seats involved include Keningau, Sipitang and Libaran for parliament, while the state seats involved are Sook, Kundasang and Kiulu.

“The law must prevail. Don’t think that just because we are now the government, we are going to pardon them if they have broken the laws.

“I am sure our lawyers will look into the facts and evidence,” Mohd Shafie was quoted as saying.

The Warisan president said he was confident of overturning the elections results in these seats, adding that he would not be making the move if his chances of winning were less than 20 per cent.