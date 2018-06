Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

OSAKA, June 18 — Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, local media reported this morning.

Public broadcaster NHK and private station TV Asahi both reported “several” deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city.

Local police said they could not confirm the reports. — AFP