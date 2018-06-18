Woman slashes toddler son to death

The police have arrested the woman under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, June 18 — The police have arrested a woman for murder after she allegedly slashed the neck of her young son with a knife in what is believed to be a state of hallucination, at the Jengka Felda scheme in Maran near here yesterday.

The 31-year-old woman had allegedly cut the throat of the boy, aged one year and seven months, the youngest of three her children, in the bedroom of their house at 8.40 pm, Pahang CID chief ACP Othman Nayan said here today.

“Her husband rushed their badly injured son to the Jengka Hospital but the boy had died by then. The hospital called the police,” he said to reporters.

Othman said the police arrested the woman under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said the police recorded a statement from her husband and found that the woman had never sought medical treatment for any mental condition. — Bernama