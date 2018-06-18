Japan exports accelerate in May, trade protectionism remains a risk

Exports are likely to continue to grow thanks to increased demand for manufacturing equipment, cars and car parts. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 18 — Japan’s exports rose in May at the fastest pace in four months thanks to increased shipments of cars, car parts, and semiconductor equipment in a sign that global demand is gaining strength.

Exports rose 8.1 per cent in May from the same period a year ago, more than the median estimate for a 7.5 per cent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

In April, exports grew an annual 7.8 per cent.

Exports are likely to continue to grow thanks to increased demand for manufacturing equipment, cars and car parts, but Japan’s trade surplus with the United States makes it a potential target for US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

Japan’s exports to the United States rose 5.8 per cent year-on-year in May, faster than a 4.3 per cent year-on-year in April, due to higher shipments of car parts.

Imports rose 14.0 per cent in the year to May, versus the median estimate for an 8.2 per cent increase.

The trade balance was a deficit of 578.3 billion yen (RM20.9 billion), versus the median estimate for a 235.0 billion yen deficit.

Imports from the United States rose 19.9 per cent year-on-year as imports of US aircraft and coal grew.

As a result, Japan’s trade surplus with the United States fell 17.3 per cent year-on-year to 340.7 billion yen (US$3.08 billion).

The decline in the trade surplus is unlikely to exempt Japan from White House criticism as President Donald Trump’s administration raises tariffs to lower the US trade deficit and combat what it says are unfair trade policies.

Trump is pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on US$50 billion (RM199.9 billion) of Chinese imports, and China’s Commerce Ministry has said it would respond with tariffs “of the same scale and strength,” sparking fears of a full-blown trade war.

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which affect Japanese companies, and has also criticised Japan for its low level of imports of American vehicles. — Reuters