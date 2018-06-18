Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk

The Japanese meteorological agency put the magnitude at 5.9, and the epicentre at a depth of 10km. – AFP pic

OSAKA, June 18 — A strong quake hit western Japan early this morning, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said.

The 5.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 15.4km at 7:58am near Osaka, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Japanese meteorological agency put the magnitude at 5.9, and the epicentre at a depth of 10km.

“There have been no reports of substantial damage so far although we are still checking the situation,” an official at Osaka prefectural police told AFP.

The tremor caused power outages in some areas, suspending train operations during the morning commuting hours. — AFP