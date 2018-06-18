Asia stocks seen mixed; oil drops ahead of Opec

Futures were modestly lower in Japan and South Korea and flat in Australia. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 18 — Asian stock futures indicate a mixed start to the week after US shares fell on Friday with China and the US exchanging trade threats. Oil fell, while Asian currencies were slightly weaker against the dollar as Treasury yields retreated toward 2.90 per cent.

Futures were modestly lower in Japan and South Korea and flat in Australia. Holidays in Hong Kong and China may keep trading relatively muted in Asia today. Oil will be in focus after falling for a fourth consecutive week as Saudi Arabia and Russia prepared for a clash with other Opec members and allies over whether to raise production. The pound may come under pressure as the Brexit withdrawal bill is debated in parliament.

Trade has been thrust back into the limelight, with investors likely to fret about the intensifying confrontation between the US and China. China swiftly responded to President Donald Trump slapping tariffs on US$50 billion (RM199.8 billion) on imports, putting an additional 25 per cent levy on US$34 billion of US agricultural and auto exports starting July 6.

Meanwhile, Opec meets in Vienna to debate maintaining current oil output cuts. Iran said Venezuela and Iraq will join it in blocking a proposal to increase oil production that’s backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia when the cartel and its allies meet in Vienna.

Markets in Indonesia and Taiwan are also closed today.

Here are key events to watch for this week:

Japan trade data is due today. Also today, the UK House of Lords takes up the Brexit withdrawal bill after dramatic votes in the Commons, with details likely to emerge on the amendment that quelled a revolt by pro-EU Conservatives.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at ECB’s Forum on Central Banking tomorrow.

US housing starts probably rose in May, data out tomorrow is expected to show.

Draghi, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell join a panel on central bank policy in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday. Thailand, Philippines and Brazil central bank decisions due Wednesday.

Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. Also on Thursday: US jobless claims, New Zealand GDP, South Korea export data. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Friday.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average nudged lower in Singapore. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were flat. Kospi index futures fell 0.1 per cent. S&P 500 Index futures were little changed as of 7:03 am in Tokyo.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 1.4 per cent last week. The yen was little changed at 110.64 per dollar. The euro dropped 0.1 per cent to US$1.595.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.92 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.9 per cent to US$64.47 a barrel, adding to a 2.7 per cent slide on Friday. Gold was steady at US$1,279.14 an ounce. Spot LME copper sank 2.2 per cent to US$7,019 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week, on Friday. — Bloomberg