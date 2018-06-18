The secret to chef Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park success?

Chef Daniel Humm's pinnacle dish: celery root and truffle. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 18 — It’s a spring afternoon in Paris, and chef Daniel Humm is in the kitchen of Refettorio Paris, a soup kitchen founded by his chef pal Massimo Bottura.

Boxes of mushrooms, browning at the edges and no longer fit to be sold at the local supermarket, are being turned into a mushroom soup starter, while osso bucco is stewing on the stove for the main dish.

The ingredients he has to use up are humble and on the edge of expiry: over-ripened bananas and bruised strawberries, veal shanks and brown mushrooms. They’re a far cry from the delicacies he’s used to working with in the kitchens of Eleven Madison Park, his New York restaurant which currently holds the No. 1 spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

On this particular spring afternoon, Humm is not in a pristine white chef’s coat or surrounded by an army of kitchen staff. It’s just him, in jeans and a T-shirt, and two other line cooks.

“This is great, it’s the sort of thing we do every day for our staff meals, going into the fridge and finding foods we have to use up.”

Humm is in his element. He has a special fondness for working with humble ingredients. In fact, it’s a dish he invented made with celery root — one of the lowliest vegetables in the plant kingdom — that he cites as the pinnacle of his career.

Because despite the triple Michelin stars, the rave reviews and nightly sold-out dining room, Humm says the restaurant only came into its own two years ago, when he was finally able to distil 25 years of cooking into a single dish made of two ingredients: celery root and truffle.

Cooked in a pig’s bladder — the OG sous-vide — celery root is then plated as a white circle purée on a white plate, alongside a spherical orb dusted with black truffle.

“With this dish, when it happened, I knew it right away. I knew right away that this dish was the start of something new,” he says.

“On one side I was very happy. But on the other hand, I was also scared because I’ve been cooking for 25 years and I only had one dish.”

‘Four Fundamentals’

Like many of the world’s most cerebral, fine dining chefs, Humm cites his love of fine art as a source of inspiration. Massimo Bottura, whose Modena restaurant Osteria Francescana has also topped the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and other big name chefs like Pierre Gagnaire and Michel Roux Jr. are all avid art collectors.

To create his celery root dish, Humm sought inspiration from Italian artist Lucio Fontana, famous for slashing monochrome canvases with a knife and presenting it as art: It was the minimalism and statement that Humm admired.

It’s also this dish that birthed what Humm calls “The Four Fundamentals” which now guide his cooking. All dishes must be delicious (it either is, or is not, he says); beautiful (i.e., minimalist); creative (be new or surprising); and have meaning (make a historical or personal reference and express intent).

“When I look at the ‘Four Fundamentals,’ it’s also the kind of life I want to live,” he says.

Since the creation of the celery root dish, Humm and his team have gone on to create 110 more dishes that espouse his four-pronged philosophy for Eleven Madison Park.

“In Japan, they say that it takes 25 years to really master something. When that happened [celery root dish], I had been cooking for 25 years. I feel that there is a lot of truth to that. It took me 25 years to find myself as a chef.”

Humm finds out June 19 if Eleven Madison Park retains the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for a second time. — AFP-Relaxnews