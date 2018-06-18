Perak sports exco: Public hearing to be held if velodrome found unsafe

Perak youth and sports exco Howard Lee Chuan How making a site visit to the velodrome in Ipoh June 13, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 18 — If Ipoh's Velodrome Rakyat fails to be certified by the International Cycling Union (UCI), the state government will hold a public hearing to find out why.

The UCI is scheduled to inspect the velodrome the first week of August ahead of the Sukma Games which begins on September 12.

Perak youth and sports executive councillor Howard Lee Chuan How said he would ask for all the previous and current renovation and reparation contracts pertaining to the Velodrome to be opened up at the public hearing.

“According to the current timeline, the contractor has to hand over the track by the end of July because the UCI checks will be done in the first week of August,” he told Malay Mail.

“The onus is on the stakeholders to prove that the track is accredited and suitable to host the event. If it is not ready, there is nothing that we can do.”

The certifying or homologation process will be the ultimate decider on whether the facility can be used for the Games.

Without it, any international records set on the track would not be accredited or recognised by the UCI.

Lee said the homologation needed to be done by August to allow time for further preparation work.

“The Sukma secretariat needs time to clean up the grandstand building, install media infrastructure, and determine where television cameras are to be placed,” Lee said.

“In addition, we must also carry out safety and security background checks.”

Earlier this month, Lee met with officials from the Youth and Sports ministry, the National Sports Council, the contractor in charge and other relevant agencies.

After the briefing, he said that the six cycling events would only be held if the UCI certified the venue.

After a site visit on June 5, the Pasir Pinji assemblyman described it as a “post-apocalyptic site.”

“With patches of openly burnt grass all over, massive damp patches on internal walls, knee-high overgrown weeds, and the structure's interior spaces smelling of dampness, the track is but the tip of the iceberg of a problem that the velodrome presents.” he said in an earlier statement.

Lee's visit to the iconic velodrome came just 96 days before the start of the Games.

He stressed that the public hearing — should there be a need for one — is not a witch-hunting exercise, but rather one to declare accountability.

“I don't claim to have all the technical knowledge but when I saw brittle wood chips sticking out of a supposedly flat surface, I was scared,” Lee said.

“We have the basic right to say the track cannot be used until our questions are answered. And this can be done if the homologation is held.”