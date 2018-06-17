Dr Wan Azizah thanks Permatang Pauh residents for ceaseless support

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today thanked residents in Permatang Pauh for their ceaseless support for PKR. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PERMATANG PAUH, June 17 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today thanked residents in Permatang Pauh for their ceaseless support for PKR.

She said Permatang Pauh created history in the country by being the starting point for the formation of a fresh new government.

“Having left Permatang Pauh a long time ago, I am simply overwhelmed by the ceaseless support given by residents here.

“Now that a new government is in place, the time has come for the country to redeem itself in the eyes of the world,” she said at the Permatang Pauh Parliamentary Constituency open house here today.

Present at the event were Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar, Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and other PH leaders.

Earlier, Anwar said he won’t be contesting in any election just yet.

Anwar who is also PKR’s chief would head to Turkey tomorrow for a programme with the president of that country.

“I just returned from London a day before Raya and the people there were asking about Malaysia’s ability, despite her racial diversity, in uniting the people to bring down the old government and form a new one,” he said.

He said he had a commitment to share his political experiences in Malaysia with other countries.

“I am not thinking about contesting again and am leaving it to Tun Dr Mahathir to determine the appropriate time,” he said. — Bernama