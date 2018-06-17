Man drowns while fishing at dam

PADANG BESAR, June 17 — A man was found drowned while fishing at the Timah Tasoh dam this afternoon.

He was identified as Zulkifli Adam, 54.

Padang Besar police chief Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim said the victim had gone to the dam to fish with six relatives about noon.

Upon arrival, he said, the group split into two, with Zulkifli pairing with a relative while the rest formed the other group.

While fishing, Zulkifli was believed to have slipped and fallen into the water and disappeared, said Muhamad Halim, adding that the police received a report on the incident at 5.05pm.

More than an hour later, a search team comprising the police and firemen retrieved the body of the victim, he said.

The body was sent to the Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar. — Bernama