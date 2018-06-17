Mat Sabu's military priorities: Helping servicemen increase their income

Mat Sabu addresses the Gerakan Harapan Baru meeting in Kuala Lumpur, July 13, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PASIR MAS, June 17 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is determined to empower the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel and retirees to enable them obtain more benefits in line with the effort to restore the economy by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government now.

Its Minister, Mohamad Sabu said the matter was his priority after being appointed to take on the responsibility as a member of the cabinet in the federal government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Based on my studies, I found many soldiers retired at 41 years old and at that age it is too early to depend on pension as they still have capacity to work,” he told reporters when met at an ATM Aidilfitri Gathering at Pos Tok O Tactical Camp in Rantau Panjang here today.

Also present were Second Infantry Division commander, Maj-Gen Datuk Ramli Jaafar and Eighth Infantry Brigade acting commander Col Noorul Azril Ariffin.

Mohamad or better known as Mat Sabu said every aspect of welfare would be given focus by him and the ministry including housing and education of ATM personnel children.

“We will give our attention to training for ATM personnel who would be completing their services to facilitate get new jobs after their retirement.

“As such, we will continue to improve their welfare and when the economy recovers, I will seek additional allocations from the government to fend for personnel and former soldiers,” he said.

He said the promotion and salaries of armed forces personnel would also be given priority.

On security control at the Malaysian-Thai border in Kelantan including several military posts he had visited in Rantau Panjang, Mohamad said he was satisfied with their roles. — Bernama