Traffic slow on major highways as at 9pm

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Traffic flow as at 9pm remains slow along several major highways, as citizens begin leaving their hometowns after celebrating Aidilfitri.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the affected routes were Ipoh to Simpang Pulai and Gua Tempurung to Sungkai as well as Bukit Beruntung to Rawang.

“Traffic is also slow at Changkat Jering towards Sg Perak as well as Terowong Menora to Jelapang,” he said when contacted here.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow at Gombak Toll Plaza and Bentong Toll Plaza towards Lentang was also reported to be slow.

The public may obtain updates through Plusline’s toll free line at 1800-88-0000, and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM, at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama