London documents to be used as evidence against Petronas’ application, reports Bernama

Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali says the London documents would 'definitely' be used.. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 17 — The Sarawak state government would use Malaysia Agreement 1963-related documents found in London last year as a reference in its fight for rights to oil and gas produced in its territory.

Sarawak Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the documents discovered by a team of lawyers which she led, could serve as evidence on the state’s rights.

“We will definitely use the documents that we obtained in London; they are certified true copies not just photostated. These will be used to assist us as evidence later in court,” she told reporters at her Aidilfitri open house here today.

She was asked on Sarawak’s preparations in facing Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)’s application in the Federal Court for a declaration that the Petroleum Development Act 1974 was also valid for the petroleum industry in Malaysia.

Petronas named the state government as respondent.

She said Sarawak Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid would head the state’s legal team to the hearing.

“We wait till June 21 and see whether the court will grant Petronas leave to proceed with its application and from there we will see what further action the state government will take,” said Sharifah Hasidah who is also Samariang assemblyman.

Petronas’ application was fixed for hearing on June 12 (after it was filed on June 4) but later postponed to June 21. — Bernama