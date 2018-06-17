Upko left BN in response to people’s desire for change, says Madius

Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said Upko left BN to set up a new Sabah state government with Warisan and Pakatan Harapan (PH), in response to the people’s desire for change. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, June 17 — United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) said it left Barisan Nasional (BN) to set up a new Sabah state government with Warisan and Pakatan Harapan (PH), in response to the people’s desire for change.

Its acting president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the number of votes in Sabah at the 14th general election (GE14) showed Warisan and PH having the advantage.

“For the State seats, Warisan and PH won 57 per cent of the popular vote while for Parliamentary seats, Warisan and PH obtained 60 per cent of the votes. Based on the vote percentage, we see that people want change and want a new government.

“Furthermore, the federal government has also changed; BN is no longer the government. Therefore, Upko’s Supreme Council made the decision to leave BN and set up a new Sabah government with Warisan and PH... this is what the people want,” he said.

Madius who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said this at a gathering in Kampung Tibabar, Kiulu near here yesterday.

Madius is Tuaran Member of Parliament and was made a nominated assemblyman before being appointed as deputy chief minister and state Minister of Trade and Industry.

He also thanked voters in his constituency for their confidence in him as their representative.

“I know the Tuaran community, especially Kiulu have great hope for me to continue developing the area, and the people of all races and religions here. We are currently organising and planning what we will do in this change.

“Apart from that we also need the people to be of one heart and regard the last election as a lesson,” he said.

He said being new, the current state government have many tasks ahead including reviewing the policies of the previous administration.

“For example, the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK). The Sabah Rural Development Ministry will review the system and present it to the State Cabinet.

“So for now there would be no new JKKK appointments in Sabah. Existing JKKKs may carry on their responsibilities as usual until a new system is introduced.

“The JKKK system in the peninsula has been abolished but we in Sabah feel that it is still necessary albeit with some adjustments,” he said, adding, the state government had also directed the new Law and Native Affairs Ministry to review the Native Court system.

“What we want is for the Native Court to be on par with the Syariah Court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madius said the new state government would proceed with development projects that had been planned by the previous administration for Kiulu, including its upgrading as a sub-district. — Bernama