PBB shot down multiracial party idea, PRS chief reveals

Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri James Masing disclosed today that his proposal for a barrier-free party in Sarawak has been rejected by PBB. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

KUCHING, June 17 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri James Masing disclosed today that his proposal for a barrier-free party in Sarawak has been rejected.

He had last week mooted merging his party together with Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) after they ditched the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition into a single multiracial party to avoid any one of them from dominating the fledgling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) alliance.

“The response from one party was not very good,” he said, referring to PBB.

“The other two parties were quiet a bit, meaning they could go either way,” he told reporters after chairing the PRS supreme council meeting at the party headquarters here.

Masing said his proposal was shot down at the last supreme council meeting of the Sarawak BN on June 12.

Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, submitted a memo to Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg, a day prior to the last Sarawak BN meeting.

Among others, the memo contained a proposal to disband PBB, SUPP, PRS and PDP so to form a single party that would reflect Sarawak’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

Today, Masing said he has no complaint against PBB, but expressed fears that the party, with 45 out of 82 state assembly seats, could form a simple government on its own and could disregard the views of PRS, SUPP and PDP.

The four parties have a combined number of 72 seats.

Masing said with PBB having more than 50 per cent of the total number of seats in the state assembly, it could affect the power sharing concept in the yet-to-be registered GPS.

He said Tun Taib Mahmud, when was chief minister before stepping down in 2014, had managed to avoid PBB having more than 50 per cent of the total number of seats in the state assembly.

But he said the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who took over from Taib, changed the power sharing concept by taking in six state assemblymen who stood as BN candidates in the 2016 state election.

With the additional six, PBB has 45 state assemblymen.