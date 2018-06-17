‘Little kitten’ Syed Saddiq steals the show at Pagoh Raya open house

PPBM Youth chief and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with visitors keen to take selfies with him at Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Pagoh parliamentary Aidilfitri open house today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PAGOH, June 17 — With his boyish looks and smile, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was the centre of attention today at the Sports Complex here, where Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was hosting a Hari Raya Puasa open house for his constituents.

The 25-year-old Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth chief was swamped by dozens of admirers, both male and female, from all ages and races, who wanted to take “wefies” with him.

The political rising star politely obliged, and even humoured the older ones who sought to give him some “advice” on being a politician.

It took 15 whole minutes and the intervention of security detail before Syed Saddiq was able to join his senior party colleagues and other Pakatan Harapan leaders, including Muhyiddin and Johor Mentri Besar Osman Sapian.

When approached later, Syed Saddiq said he was surprised by the crowd’s response to him.

“For me, it’s a good sign and most of the people here are also my Muar constituents,” he said, shrugging off the celebrity-like status accorded to him earlier.

“It’s all good for me as it is after all Eid celebrations, where people of all races come together,” he added.

Over 20,000 people attended Muhyiddin’s Raya open house today.