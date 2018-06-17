PPBM man denies rent-seeking claim, says support letter at DBKL’s behest

The Ramadan bazaar at Masjid India June 14, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The power abuse controversy in the busy Masjid India shopping street during the Ramadan fasting month has become more tangled after the man at its centre Mohd Noorhisyam Abd Karim vehemently denied using strong-arm tactics against traders for personal profit.

The Bukit Bintang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth leader also denied telling tall tales to get the sympathy and a support letter from the federal constituency’s DAP MP Fong Kui Lun to pressure the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) into approving his application to rent out 80 bazaar lots

“There is no evidence to show that I had received money or threatened anyone to pay me for the bazaar lots,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

“I only applied with DBKL on behalf of these individual traders because I wanted to do good for these Malay entrepreneurs... allegations that I rented out Ramadan lots are made on bad faith,” he said.

Instead, he asserted that the accusations against him, that he rented out some 80 lots for as high as RM5,000 per lot, were “created by unscrupulous middle men” who had been profiteering off traders in the area every year during the fasting month.

Mohd Noorhisyam also sought to clarify the reason he approached Fong, the Bukit Bintang MP, for a letter of support to DBKL.

“On the support letter, I only asked from him because DBKL told me if I did so, my application for these lots would have a higher chance of getting approved,” he said.

DBKL Licensing and Petty Traders Development Department director Anwar Mohd Zain told The Star last Friday that he had initially rejected Mohd Noorhisyam’s application as he didn’t want to congest the shopping street further, but gave in after receiving a letter of support for the latter from Fong.

Anwar was also reported saying DBKL agreed to allow the setup of 80 Ramadan bazaar lots there to help poor people earn some money for Hari Raya.

Fong who is currently overseas, has issued a statement admitting to issuing the support letter, but denied pocketing any of the rental money for personal profit.

An aide close to the MP told Malay Mail that Fong is considering legal action against Mohd Noorhisyam and will also file a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the allegations of impropriety.

In response, Mohd Noorhisyam said he welcomes Fong or anyone else to lodge a report on with the police or with MACC to investigate the irregularities in the bazaar rental procedure.

“If he lodges a report against the whole process of obtaining Ramadan bazaar lots, I welcome it because there are a lot of irregularities... but if it is going to be against me and that I purportedly made money from these traders, don’t waste your time,” he said.

Mohd Noorhisyam said he will lodge a police report on the matter tomorrow at the Dang Wangi police headquarters to clear his name.

He added that he will be speaking with his lawyers on suing media outlets and others who continue to carry unverified stories that tarnish his name.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman yesterday urged the police and MACC to investigate the matter, saying that his party do not condone to such activities if they proven true.

Today, the Muar MP also urged authorities to review the issuance of support letters to prevent power abuse.