On second day of Raya, Najib and Rosmah spotted at KLIA, Langkawi airport

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were spotted at the Langkawi airport with local Umno leaders on June 16, 2018 in photos posted online by Nor Saidi Nanyan (in purple). — Picture via Facebook/Nor Saidi Nanyan

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Barred from leaving the country, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor made heads turn when they were spotted at two airports with a massive number of luggage yesterday.

Just a day after hosting hundreds of visitors at Sri Kenangan, his home in Pekan, Pahang for the Hari Raya Puasa celebrations that started Friday, Najib and his wife made their way to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor.

They were later seen at the Langkawi airport in Kedah yesterday with several other local Umno leaders.

Kuah assemblyman Nor Saidi Nanyan posted two pictures of him welcoming Najib at what seems to be the Langkawi airport lounge area, and later sending him off at the door to the departure hall.

Malay Mail is attempting to contact Nor Saidi for comment.

In one of the pictures, Nor Saidi, former Langkawi MP Nawawi Ahmad and former Ayer Hangat assemblyman Datuk Mohd Rawi Abdul Hamid were seen hanging out with Najib at the Langkawi airport terminal.

Malaysians on social media also uploaded a picture in what seemed like several trolleys of luggage belonging to Najib and his family at the airport’s baggage reclaim area.

Luggage believed to belong to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were spotted at the Langkawi airport’s baggage reclaim area on June 16,2018. — Picture via Facebook/Nor Saidi Nanyan

Film director Quek Shio Chuan had also posted a nine-second video of Najib’s white Toyota Vellfire at KLIA on his Facebook wall on Saturday.

“We just saw Najib and Rosmah at KLIA.. went straight into fasttrack..international departure. they r allowed to fly?” he posted in a caption under the comments section.

The Immigration Department has previously said Najib and Rosmah are free to travel domestically, but cannot leave the country.

Najib is under investigation for suspected embezzlement of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Both he and Rosmah have been questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over a money laundering probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB unit.