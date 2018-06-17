PLUS: Traffic slow on major highways as at 5pm

Traffic flow along several major highways is reported to be slow as at 5pm today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Traffic flow along several major highways is reported to be slow as at 5pm.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the crawl affected the Gopeng route to Tapah and Bidor to Sungkai.

“Traffic is also slow from Ipoh to Hentian Simpang Pulai, Terowong Menora to Jelapang as well as along the Tapah Rest and Service stopover.

“Similar situation on the route to the federal capital from Senai to Sedenak, Machap to Ayer Hitam and Bukit Gambir to Tangkak,” he said when contacted here.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic was reportedly smooth along Gombak Toll Plaza and Bentong Toll Plaza towards Lentang.

The public can obtain traffic updates through Plusline’s toll free number at 1800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or LLM, at 1800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama