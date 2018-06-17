Terengganu MB says PAS assemblymen to get priority funding

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during a breaking fast event at the Bangi Convention Centre in Bangi June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 17 — The state government has been forced to cut back on allocations and will focus instead on PAS state assemblymen, who being in the opposition under the previous government, were not given the necessary funds.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that during the 2018 budget presentation in October last year, the Barisan Nasional (BN) government had approved an allocation of RM4 million for each state constituency for the year.

However, the allocation had already been exhausted by April, in just four months, he said at an event for out-of-state Terengganu residents at the Duyong Marina & Resort Convention Hall yesterday. Also present was PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“It is the people’s interests that matter and since nothing was done for the opposition-held areas under the previous administration, we will now prioritise and work in these areas instead, said Ahmad Samsuri.

However, he said the state government would revise its allocations to each state constituency, should there be additional funds from oil royalties as promised by the federal government at a recent meeting. — Bernama