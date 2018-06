Umno has received seven nominations for its party presidency, the highest in the party’s history. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Umno has received seven nominations for its party presidency, the highest in the party’s history.

Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who made the announcement today, stopped short of revealing the full list of names of the nominees.

Malay Mail understands that one of the party president hopefuls include former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

