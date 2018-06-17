Muhyiddin: My first job as Home Minister was to order Jho Low’s arrest

Raya Cheer: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (far right) giving out duit raya to children at the Pagoh parliamentary Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at the Pagoh Sports Complex June 17, 2018. — Picture By Ben Tan

PAGOH, June 17 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that his first order after returning to the Cabinet was for the arrest of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho as the main person of interest in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) embezzlement scandal.

He said that the 36-year-old Penang-born, popularly known as Jho Low, has been on the authorities’ wanted list since last month.

“I gave out the order to arrest Low when I first entered the Home Ministry as he was seen as instrumental in the 1MDB scandal involving the previous prime minister.

“For me, this responsibility lies with the police, together with related agencies that have been formed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in managing the 1MDB issue,” Muhyiddin told reporters at the Pagoh Sports Complex here where he was hosting a Hari Raya Puasa open house.

Muhyiddin, who is both Pagoh MP and Bukit Gambir assemblyman, said he is confident the police will be able to apprehend Low and four others who are wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The four others have been identified as Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman, the former managing director of SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB; a signatory to the funds Tan Kim Loong; former 1MDB investment director Tang Keng Chee and former 1MDB general counsel Loo Ai Swan.

MACC have been looking for them to assist in investigations into US$4.5 billion (RM17.9 billion) siphoned from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015.

On June 7, Muhyiddin had called for Low to face justice after he revealed that the authorities had sufficient information to identify him as one of the main culprits behind the 1MDB scandal.