Muhyiddin says not concerned over Umno elections

MUAR, June 17 — Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has put his era with Umno behind and regards the party’s current affairs as of no concern to him.

“Actually, I don’t care about Umno. I don’t want to hear about them anymore. Sorry, I am not concerned as to who is contesting what.

“That’s his right,” he said when asked to comment on Gua Musang member of parliament Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Hamzah’s decision to join the race for the Umno presidency in the party polls on June 30.

The Home Minister who had previously been an Umno deputy president was met by reporters at the Pagoh parliamentary constituency Aidlfitri open house at Kompleks Sukan Pagoh here today.

To date, only Tengku Razaleigh or ‘Ku Li’ and Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have announced their decision to vie for the post; however, there have been speculations that Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin may enter the fray. — Bernama