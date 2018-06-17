Mat Sabu confident govt will have representation from Kelantan, Terengganu

Mohamad Sabu is confident the federal government will appoint at least one senator for the post of minister or deputy minister from Kelantan and Terengganu. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 17 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu is confident the federal government will appoint at least one senator for the post of minister or deputy minister from Kelantan and Terengganu.

This is despite the Pakatan Harapan (PH) not winning any seats in these two states in the 14th General Election.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said the matter would be discussed by the coalition and left to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make a decision.

“I’m confident that these two states will not be forgotten, I’m sure there will (appointment of senators), furthermore the cabinet is not filled up yet,” he told reporters after attending the Mestra Adilfitri with the Defence Minister event, organised by the Kelantan state Pakatan Harapan at the Tunjong Rural Transformation Centre here today.

Also present were Kelantan PH chairman Husam Musa and Kelanan Amanah chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah.

The prime minister has earlier announced the 13 new cabinet ministers and the final figure is expected to reach 28 after representatives from Sabah and Sarawak are included.

Meanwhile Mohamad or better known as Mat Sabu said Amanah had appointed a special body to conduct a survey on why Amanah did not gain overwhelming support in the East Coast states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang during the last GE14.

He said the body, which was not given a timeframe to conduct the survey, needed to present views and criticisms on how Amanah and Pakatan Harapan could wrest these three states in the GE15.

Kelantan and Terengganu are currently ruled by PAS while Pahang is administered by Barisan Nasional. — Bernama