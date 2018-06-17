MGA leads Malaysian delegation to world’s largest gas conference

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Malaysian Gas Association (MGA) will represent Malaysia at the five-day World Gas Conference 2018, and lead a delegation of its members and key industry players to exchange information on the significant developments and challenges impacting the global gas industry.

The conference themed, “Fuelling the Future”, organised by the International Gas Union (IGU) will be held in Washington DC beginning June 25, gathering over 12,000 influential leaders, policy-makers, financers and innovators from more than 100 countries

Petronas’ president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin will deliver a keynote address on “What Next for the Asia Pacific Gas Market?” and MGA President Hazli Sham Kassim will speak at a panel session on “Public Perception: Our Reputation Matters”.

“With a wide array of topics presented by international industry leaders, WGC is the perfect platform for MGA members to discover the latest innovations in the gas sector and explore how we can implement these developments to facilitate the growth of Malaysia’s natural gas industry and further drive socioeconomic progress,” Hazli said in a statement today.

This year’s conference will also see the unveiling of the latest World LNG Report, providing a comprehensive overview of LNG market developments, emerging issues, new opportunities, upcoming challenges and best practices for the industry to enable the expansion of the LNG sector. — Bernama