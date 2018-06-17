Heroes amid heartache and hurrahs at the World Cup

Fans and teams paid tribute to superfan Clovis Acosta Fernandes. — Twitter pic

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — In their quest for their sixth World Cup title on home ground in 2014, Brazil was crushed in a humiliating semifinal loss to Germany at home by 1-7, conceding three goals in just 76 seconds.

As the country mourned, the world shed a tear for superfan Clovis Acosta Fernandes as he wept and hugged his replica of the trophy.

Fernandes’ image went viral, not once, but twice, with a second image taking the Internet by storm as well, as he presented the replica to a German fan while reportedly saying, “Take it to the final!”

In the digital age, Fernandes, who has been to no fewer than seven World Cups, is one of the stories that brings colour to the single biggest sporting event in the world.

While the parade of crazy, courtesy of adoring fans from participating nations have always been around, social media has allowed the twelfth player—the fans—to get just a little bit more attention as about half the world’s population zeroes in on the action on and off the field.

When Fernandes lost the battle to cancer the next year at the age of 60, his death was mourned by the world of football.

His emotion after last year's semi-final moved us all. Rest in peace, Clovis Acosta Fernandes. #RIP #ClovisAcosta pic.twitter.com/XoLecTrFTa — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 16, 2015

Face and body paint, costumes, props flags – and God help us, vuvuzelas—have brought the entertainment each time.

But it would all amount to nothing without the enthusiasm of actual fanatical supporters and occasionally, the stories they bring, such as in the case of Fernandes.

So whose fans are the ones to watch, be it in celebration or in sadness? Here are our top picks of those to watch in the stands.

1. Brazil

The most passionate of the lot, undoubtedly, and rightly so for giving the world some of the most legendary footballers of all time.

Stories like that of Fernandes, prove that Brazilians are undoubtedly the most devoted fans of the beautiful game.

2. The Netherlands

The “Oranje” are the brightest of the lot, or at least their attire are.

Garbed in electrifyingly bright orange, expect these ever-happy fans not just to be seen, but heard too.

3. Italy

Fans of the Azzuri are all about the drama.

In venues, it’s probably an Italian if there are firecrackers or flares as they make their presence felt each time.

Definitely one of the most noteworthy contingents of fans.

4. South Africa

The world can blame South Africa for the most annoying invention to take centrestage in football: vuvuzelas.

From their stint as hosts in 2010, the grating, whiny, buzzing of vuvuzelas, kuduzelas and momozelas have plagued the world since, but it does get South African fans noticed...

5. Germany

The country used the 2006 World Cup, held in Germany and Poland, to debut fan zones with huge outdoor screens for supporters without tickets.

And while their fans may not engage in theatrics as much as others, their sheer numbers are staggering.

6. Ireland

The Green Army might not have the luck o’ the Irish when it comes to the World Cup performances, but who cares.

It’s a party – no matter the outcome.

7. Japan

Japan might be the only Asian nation whose fans made it to our list.

They may not have staggering numbers, or whole armies like some other nations – but their presence is always noted, and welcomed.

Because Japan stands out for being different. Ok, weird. Collectively.

Special mentions: Fans from Argentina, Colombia, South Korea, Russia and England barely missed the cut, but their enthusiasm is celebrated too.