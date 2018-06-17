GPS set-up being finetuned, says Sarawak DCM

Tan Sri James Masing said Gabungan Parti Sarawak is being finetuned to meet the aspirations and needs of Sarawakians. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 17 — The newly formed but unregistered Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is being finetuned to meet the aspirations and needs of Sarawakians, state deputy chief minister Tan Sri James Masing said today.

Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said the job is being undertaken by a task force led by Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi as GPS secretary-general.

“GPS is still in the incubation stage and therefore, there are a lot that need to be improved,” Masing told reporters after chairing the PRS supreme council meeting here.

“So, we cannot say that GPS will be having the same set-up as the old Barisan Nasional. It will not be old wine in new bottle,” he said, adding that the task force will recommend what to be included in GPS set-up and the direction it will take.

“If it is to be having the same set up as the Barisan’s, then it will be rejected by the people,” he said.

He said GPS must not have any party be the dominant partner, just like Umno in the Barisan.

“Umno was arrogant, stubborn and would not listen to cries from smaller parties,” he said.

Masing said at today’s meeting, the PRS supreme council discussed at length on what to be included in GPS set-up.

He said PRS will propose for a land reform, especially those related to native customary rights land, to solve numerous problems faced by the Dayak community.

“There have numerous grouses among the Dayak community on issues related to NCR land and we need to solve these issues with urgency,” he said.

He said PRS also wants annual allocations to be set aside to Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) for the Christians, Buddhists and other non-Islamic religions to build their houses of worships.

“We must remember that non-Muslims are the majority in Sarawak so we need to cater for their needs,” he said, suggesting that Unifor in the Chief Minister’s Office be upgraded to a department.

“We also wants the state civil service to be restructured that will reflect the social fabric of Sarawak’s society and uniqueness.

“The recruitment must not be based on whom you know, but rather on what you know. It must be based on meritocracy,” he said.

He claimed that the composition of the state civil service is rather imbalanced, and therefore, needs to be correct.

He said he would not say that the state civil service is dominated by a single community.

“You know what I mean by imbalance, (there is) no need to say explicitly,” he said.