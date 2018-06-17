Muhyiddin: Immigration, police to be revamped

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian at the Pagoh parliamentary Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at the Pagoh Sports Complex June 17, 2018. — Picture By Ben Tan

PAGOH, June 17 — The Immigration Department and the police force will both be restructured to avoid overlaps that have caused confusion, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said both enforcement agencies under his ministry recorded the highest number of complaints, resulting in negative perceptions towards the government.

“The reshuffle is important to ensure that the two agencies and other agencies implement the policies and laws of country in a transparent as well as uncompromising manner,” he told reporters at the Pagoh Sports Complex here where he was hosting a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house for his constituents.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Bukit Gambir assemblyman, said the reshuffle involving senior officers will only be finalised after he meets with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The restructuring measures of the top officers in the police force may involve some other agencies under the Home Ministry and will of course have an effect on the respective agency’s existing leadership,” he explained.

Muhyiddin said his ministry has received many complaints regarding the handling of illegal immigrants.

“When we examine the problem, we find a messy structure involving the role of the police and the Immigration Department.

“The parties involved include syndicates bringing in illegal immigrants through improper channels. There are scams, corruption, scandals, and all this has caused the issue of illegal immigrants to be an unresolved issue for a long time.

“Because it’s messy, we have to clean it up and it will take some time,” he said.

Earlier, more than 20,000 guests turned-up at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri event.

Muhyiddin and his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman were present to greet their guests.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.