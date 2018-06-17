Diesel supply before break ends, minister tells Sarawak schools facing power cuts

Maszlee said he has authorised his ministry to acquire the relevant amount of diesel. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Sarawak schools experiencing power supply disruptions will receive diesel to fuel their generators before the mid-term break ends next week, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

Maszlee said he has authorised his ministry to acquire the relevant amount of diesel.

He added that an allocation by the Finance Ministry will be channelled to the Sarawak Education Department to make the purchase immediately for the affected schools.

“I will ensure diesel supply is channelled to these schools soon before students return from their holidays,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

It was reported that some 40 primary and secondary schools in Sarawak were suffering from electricity and water disruption in May after their diesel contractor fell behind schedule.

Jepak Holdings, the contractor appointed to supply diesel to 369 rural schools in the state, was awarded a three-year contract worth RM1.25 billion to supply diesel and maintain the generator in schools.

The car rental company had recently come under fire for failing to provide the schools with the services contracted.