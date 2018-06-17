PPBM Youth chief calls for end of support letters after Ramadan rent-seeking row

PPBM Youth chief and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with visitors keen to take selfies with him at Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Pagoh parliamentary Aidilfitri open house today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PAGOH, June 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, today urged the authorities to review the issuance of support letters by politicians amid a power abuse controversy dogging a party man over Ramadan bazaar stalls in Kuala Lumpur.

The Muar MP also urged public servants to act without fear or favour to prevent corruption from proliferating under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“It is time the authorities look at the implications that such support letters may have as they may cause more harm than good.

“At the same time, public servants should also carry out their professional responsibilities without fearing anyone,” he told reporters at the Raya open house hosted by Home Minister and Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Pagoh Sports Complex here.

Syed Saddiq was weighing in on Bukit Bintang PPBM Youth leader Mohd Noorhisyam Abdul Karim who is accused of abusing his political connections to impose charges on Ramadan bazaar traders in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

DAP’s Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun has admitted issuing a letter of support to Mohd Noorhisyam, saying he only intended to help traders who were unable to obtain the limited bazaar lots to set up business for the lucrative Raya period. He has also denied profiting from the move.

Syed Saddiq stressed that civil servants have the right to reject requests for favours from politicians, including himself.

The 25-year-old reiterated that PPBM takes a serious view of corruption allegations, especially those implicating the party or its members.

“We will also conduct a full diagnosis of the issue. There is a need to know who ordered the unauthorised collection of the money,” he said.