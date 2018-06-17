About 20,000 people throng Sabah Raya open house

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal shakes hands with people at the Sabah Cabinet ministers’ Aidifitri open house in Kota Kinabalu June 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — About 20,000 people thronged the Sabah Cabinet ministers’ Aidifitri open house here today.

The open house from 10am to 1pm served a variety of interesting dishes, including satay, ketupat, lemang and rendang, which was held at the compound of the Menara Tun Mustapha (Yayasan Sabah), Likas near here.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the presence of so many guests at the event reflected the spirit of unity among the people of diverse races and religions.

“The attendance of so many guests from all districts in Sabah to celebrate Aidilfitri also showed their support towards the new Sabah state government.

“As such, we hope the people at the grassroot level will together continue to develop Sabah. With unity of the people and government, our efforts to develop Sabah will be achieved,” he told reporters after the event.

Present at the open house were Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Also attending the event were Sabah deputy chief ministers Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Christina Liew and several state ministers. — Bernama